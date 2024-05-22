InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 29,842 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 191,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

