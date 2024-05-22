King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 15,000 Shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 8.43% of TXO Partners worth $47,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 24,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,297,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 117,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,284 in the last quarter.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:TXO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,836. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $689.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.18.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

