U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,023 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. 2,490,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

