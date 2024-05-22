King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 65,262 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $49,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 439,397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 333,980 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.47. 1,359,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

