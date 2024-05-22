Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.08. 486,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,636. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

