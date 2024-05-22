Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1,287.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 125,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.55. 760,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 382.28, a PEG ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.14.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

