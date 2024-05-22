The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,003,360.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,674,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,485,090.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

