Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $4.56 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00006551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $128.19 million and $13.15 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.73564951 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $6,449,965.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

