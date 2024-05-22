1,434 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 671,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,259,000 after acquiring an additional 184,396 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 468,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,060 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.68. 270,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $236.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

