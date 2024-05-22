Central Valley Advisors LLC Invests $364,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.92. The stock had a trading volume of 891,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,300. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

