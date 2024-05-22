Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,574 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

BAUG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. 44,227 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.