Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,574 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %
BAUG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. 44,227 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August
The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
