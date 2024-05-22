Fundamental Research Analysts Give Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) a C$134.83 Price Target

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$134.83 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock traded up C$0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$64.80 and a 12 month high of C$122.35. The firm has a market cap of C$259.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$107.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.85.
