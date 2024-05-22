Fundamental Research Analysts Give Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) a C$134.83 Price Target

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$134.83 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s current price.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock traded up C$0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$64.80 and a 12 month high of C$122.35. The firm has a market cap of C$259.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$107.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.85.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.