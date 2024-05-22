Central Valley Advisors LLC Invests $418,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after buying an additional 609,238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,672,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,744,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,705. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

