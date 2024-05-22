1,838 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $215.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,636. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.