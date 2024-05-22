Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.42.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.33. 1,445,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$56.30.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

