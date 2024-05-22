Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,775 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.78. 310,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

