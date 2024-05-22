Central Valley Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.18% of ProShares Ultra Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Industrials Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UXI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Get ProShares Ultra Industrials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.