Central Valley Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.18% of ProShares Ultra Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
ProShares Ultra Industrials Stock Performance
NYSEARCA UXI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.
ProShares Ultra Industrials Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Industrials
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.