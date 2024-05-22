CIBC Increases Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,225. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.93.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0341241 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$215,905.14. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

