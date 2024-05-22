Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

VSTO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 168,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,668. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

