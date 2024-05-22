Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Reduced by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 4.0 %

Lennar stock traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.51 and its 200-day moving average is $150.60. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

