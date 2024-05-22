Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Concentrix by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,339,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. 140,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.95%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

