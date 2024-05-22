Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Trimmed by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.