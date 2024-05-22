Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Price Performance

NYSE:GMS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 103,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

