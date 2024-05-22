Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 347,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,795. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 148.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

