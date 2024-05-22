Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,870 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,984. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.