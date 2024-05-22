Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $550.34

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $550.34 and last traded at $548.38, with a volume of 125525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $545.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,884,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

