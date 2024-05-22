Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading Down 5.4%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $17.13. 30,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 81,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 15.3% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

