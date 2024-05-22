King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.33% of Goosehead Insurance worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,614,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 105,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 180,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 109,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,191. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at $99,713.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $297,685.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,848.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,582 shares of company stock worth $1,141,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

