King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 376,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,604. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

