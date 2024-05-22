King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 479,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The business had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $625,478.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,617,293.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

