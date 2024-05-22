King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,603 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Altair Engineering worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $69,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $333,479.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,561.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $69,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,413 shares of company stock valued at $26,371,499. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,717. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.22, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.