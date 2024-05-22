scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,150 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 3.89% of scPharmaceuticals worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,713,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 1,901,770 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 771,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 231,679 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 155,204 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of SCPH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 278,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.39% and a negative net margin of 327.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

