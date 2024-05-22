King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

General Mills stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 966,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $85.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.