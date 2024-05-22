Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,088 shares of company stock worth $4,643,697 in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,323. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

