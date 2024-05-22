Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celanese by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,472,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,560,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.78.

Celanese Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CE traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

