Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,721,000 after buying an additional 153,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 17.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lear by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Lear by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,595,000 after buying an additional 391,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.22. 213,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $121.38 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.