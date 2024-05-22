Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.78. 37,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,824. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.31.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

