The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Holdings Reduced by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Buckle by 527.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Buckle by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 137,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,940. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

