Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 39.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 8.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 71,418 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 242,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,534. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $717,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

