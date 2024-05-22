Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,222. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.63 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.