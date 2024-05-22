Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of ACLS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,187. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

