Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stake Cut by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 5,549.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $61.56. 113,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,514. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,229 shares of company stock worth $9,080,064. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

