AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.6%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.37. 5,068,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 37,167,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

