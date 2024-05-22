GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.36 and last traded at $164.81. 448,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,213,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $478,000.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
