GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.36 and last traded at $164.81. 448,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,213,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $478,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

