McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Up 0.3%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $557.95 and last traded at $553.83. 145,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 705,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $552.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

