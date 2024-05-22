ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 0.6%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $784.33 and last traded at $781.71. 161,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,193,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $777.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $747.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $730.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

