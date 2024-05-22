Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 0.2%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.40 and last traded at $127.22. Approximately 3,264,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,454,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,304,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

