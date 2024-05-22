SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 0.3%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 8,191,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 51,707,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.