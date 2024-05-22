Citigroup Cuts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,250.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,058.17.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded down $55.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,765.19. 127,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,822. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,029.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,827.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.