Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given New $7.50 Price Target at CIBC

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HL. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 5,869,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,307. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $42,576,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $13,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after buying an additional 1,165,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

